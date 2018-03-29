Courtney Love Used the Greatest Bouncer Brushoff Ever: 'My Face Is a Backstage Pass'

If Courtney Love wants to get backstage, she’s not gonna wait around for some security guard to hand her a lanyard — she has other ways of getting in.

Drew Barrymore witnessed this firsthand years ago when the pair were out on the town for a night of live music.

“Courtney and I were at the backstage of a Seattle club,” the Santa Clarita Diet star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night. “We’d just come from seeing Green Day. We were going to see Beck play at a coffeehouse and the bouncer said, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t come in, you don’t have a backstage pass.’”

Love, grunge rock royalty and a titan of the Seattle scene, was not about to let a strict guard spoil their fun.

“Courtney looked at him and goes, ‘My face is a backstage pass,’” Barrymore recalled. “And then swept him aside and just walked in and I was still left there standing.”

Courtney Love and Drew Barrymore. KMazur/WireImage