Fergie Wasn't the First: The Most Controversial National Anthem Performances

Historically speaking, people are almost always blown away by celebrities who decide to take on the honor of belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner” at high-profile events. (Never forget Whitney Houston’s chill-inducing performance at Super Bowl XXV in 1991.)

That being said, there have also been a handful of times singers’ renditions didn’t go over well with audiences, like Fergie’s jazzy take at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, which prompted LOL-worthy reactions from celebrity attendees and Twitter users.

Amid the buzz-worthy moment, we’re taking a look back at other star-fronted national anthem performances that left some viewers speechless, confused and inspired … to create memes commemorating the occasion.

Fergie

Taking the court at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, the “A Little Work” singer performed a sultry rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” reworking the tune to more of a jazzy beat.

Throughout the performance, the camera caught an array of expressions of those on the court and in the crowd at the game. “Players and celebs seemed surprised by her rendition of the anthem,” said a source who was present. “After the performance she didn’t seem fazed.”

Following the controversy, Fergie issued an apology. “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she said in a statement acquired by PEOPLE. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Roseanne Barr

The Roseanne star’s infamous version was delivered before a 1990 baseball game. Despite Barr’s pitchy performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was so awful that President George H. W. Bush called it “disgraceful,” the sitcom queen joked that Fergie’s version was worse. “Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game?” Barr tweeted. “I think mine was better lowkey [sic].”

Keri Hilson

There’s no question Hilson is a talented singer, but the crooner came under fire after forgetting some of the words to the national anthem at a 2010 NBA Lakers vs. Hawks game.

Michael Bolton

… and Hilson wasn’t the only one. Bolton also forgot the lyrics while singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Only difference? The performer shamelessly peeked at his hand, where he had the words to the iconic song scribbled.

Kat DeLuna

At 20 years old, the singer took on the honor of belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner” — but not without experimenting with her vocal range and flubbing the lyrics at a 2008 Dallas Cowboys game.

Josh Groban and Flea

At the 2010 BCS championship game, Groban and Flea (of Red Hot Chili Peppers fame) teamed up to sing and play the guitar, respectively. Groban may have the voice of an angel, but the inclusion of an electric guitar, as well as trumpets and drums, didn’t quite mesh well.

Steven Tyler

The Aerosmith singer brought his harmonica to help him kick off the national anthem, which featured botched lyrics and a howl Tyler fans are all too familiar with.

Sammy Hagar

The Van Halen frontman was invited to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the San Francisco Giants’ World Series Ring Ceremony in 2011 with the aid of guitarist Joe Satriani — but fumbled through a few of the song’s verses at the event.

Scott Stapp

Are we at a Creed concert? The frontman performed the national anthem at the 2005 NASCAR Ford 400, signature growl and all.