Common and Angela Rye Have Split: 'May We All Keep Loving and Living'

Rapper Common and CNN political commentator Angela Rye have split.

“We have and will always be friends,” Rye told the New York Post‘s Page Six TV. “He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living.”

A rep for Common declined to comment on the matter.

The pair began dating last summer and made their red carpet debut on the Creative Arts Emmys in September. “She’s a wonderful woman. I will just say, I am dating,” Common, 45, told SiriusXM radio host Bevy Smith the following month. “I’m happy right now — and she is an incredible human being.”

Page Six sources noticed that Rye, 38, did not attend recent events with Common, including the Oscars, where he performed “Stand Up for Something” from the film Marshall. The song, which he cowrote with Diane Warren, was nominated for an Academy Award.

Angela Rye and Common in January Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

In the past, Common had praised Rye for making him more politically active in an interview with Page Six last November. “I feel like I have a lot more work to do… I feel like I have to be more intelligent with the work and strategize more.”

According to TMZ, Rye was a victim of death threats soon after they started dating. receiving emails that read “Yr dumb dead a— gonna be found in a river” and “Let me catch ya ass I’m put the paws on ya.”

It certainly appears the exes have parted amicably. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair published this week, Rye shared extremely kind words for the multi-talented artist. “From meeting Common I’ve definitely become a better human being,” she said, “and for that I’m grateful.”