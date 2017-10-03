Coldplay Pays Tribute to Tom Petty with ‘Free Fallin’ Cover

“When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent,” the group wrote on Twitter, captioning a photo of the touching moment.

This evening's Portland show began with a minute's silence. The entire arena lit only by people's phones.

When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent.

R42 pic.twitter.com/HvrbO8l56y — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

Later in the concert, the “Viva la Vida” singers were joined by R.E.M. co-founder and lead guitarist Peter Buck before launching into an emotional cover of Petty’s 1989 track “Free Fallin’ ” — the lead single off of Petty’s solo debut album, Full Moon Fever.

Video of the performance was shared to Coldplay’s Twitter account.

Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.

R42 pic.twitter.com/KzRMHYGKwS — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

Petty died Monday of a cardiac arrest in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirmed. He was 66.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” Petty’s longtime manager said in a statement to PEOPLE. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

RELATED VIDEO: 58 Killed, 515 Injured at Jason Aldean’s Las Vegas Concert — Deadliest Mass Shooting in U.S. History

Meanwhile, authorities in Las Vegas still work to search for a motive after 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire Sunday night on the crowd of more than 22,000 from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay casino, where he had been staying since Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, officials said that at least 59 people had been killed and 527 more were injured.

When authorities entered Paddock’s room, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no connection between the shooting and international terrorism, according to the FBI.

For an ongoing list of victims and their stories, click here.