Coldplay’s Chris Martin Invites Crowd-Surfing Fan in Wheelchair on Stage

Chris Martin gave one fan the adventure of a lifetime at his sold-out concert in Dublin on Saturday, July 8.

When the Coldplay frontman noticed a young man named Rob in a wheelchair crowd-surfing, he invited him on stage to join the band. “A lad accidentally fell on me and was extremely apologetic. He and his friends insisted on lifting me and getting me a better view,” Rob told BBC News. “Chris Martin invited me up on stage so that I was on stage with Coldplay.”

Then, Martin began to improvise a song about Dublin and Rob, while Rob joined in on a harmonica. Martin sang about Rob, “He is 29-years-old and training is his job.” The singer also celebrated the raucous Dublin audience, singing “Here we are in Dublin, what an awesome crowd. I’ve been around the whole wide world, never seen anybody so loud.”

In recounting his adventure, Rob was stunned, saying, “83,000 people cheering, and I was in the middle.”

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

Coldplay shared a video of the moment on their Facebook page with the caption, “Amazing scenes in Dublin this evening.”

Rob told BBC News that following the sharing of the video, which has since gone viral, he has received a glimpse of the celebrity life. “In a time where we’re seeing the horrors of London, Manchester, and Paris, I hope this shows that if you get yourself out there, you never know what’s going to happen.” he concluded. “I would like to thank Chris for an amazing experience.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com