YouTube to Broadcast Exclusive Live Stream from Coachella 2018

Even if you’re not actually going to Coachella, you’ll be able to get your fix of the music festival — from the comfort of your living room.

For the eighth year in a row, YouTube will exclusively stream the first weekend of festivities taking place in California’s Coachella Valley.

Beginning April 13, fans can visit Coachella’s YouTube channel for exclusive access to the show and a chance to see featured performers like Beyoncé and The Weeknd. The channel — presented by T-Mobile in the U.S. — offers four live stream feeds, which will showcase different artists simultaneously and can be viewed on mobile, desktop, and television platforms. There will also be a VR180 channel that will give viewers the chance to experience performances as if they were there with immersive technology like Google Cardboard and Daydream View.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Fans can plan their at-home stream in advance by creating personalized viewing schedules with the live acts they want to see — when the act performs, the live stream will automatically shift to the pre-selected artist’s show. There will also be a video-on-demand hub that will feature weekend highlights. KCRW’s Jason Bentley, along with co-hosts Nadeska Alexis, Valerie Lee, and Brittany Eustis, will host the streams, conducting interviews with artists and offering additional on-the-ground coverage throughout the weekend.

Google Home is also partnering with Coachella to offer an exclusive experience to fans, where they can talk to Google Home, saying, “Hey Google, talk to Coachella,” to access trivia, music from performers, interviews, and general festival information like set times and travel instructions.

Though Coachella takes place for two consecutive weekends, YouTube will only stream Weekend 1, which takes place April 13-15. It’s almost as good as being there.