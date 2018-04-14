Coachella Selfie! Nicki Minaj Hangs with Shania Twain, The Weeknd and More Stars at Epic Party

Need proof that Coachella brings a wide array of musical acts and stars together? Look no further than the mix of people hanging out with Nicki Minaj on Friday night.

On Instagram Saturday, The 35-year-old rapper shared of a gallery of group shots from a gathering she was at in Indio, California the night before, showing off a who’s who of celebrity talent.

Joining Minaj — who wore a skin-tight leopard print dress and a sea of gold bracelets on her arm — was country singer Shania Twain, singer The Weeknd, Call Me By Your Name’s Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, and rappers French Montana, Quavo, Belly and Nav, among others.

One of the party guests had Minaj gushing more than the others: Twain.

“@shaniatwain is so dope in real life,” Minaj wrote in the post’s caption, praising the “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” singer.

Twain is a superfan herself.

“You know who I really love is Nicki Minaj,” Twain told Fuse at a listening party for her album Now at Spotify headquarters in New York City in August. “I love her. She’s just so raw and vicious and amazing.”

Minaj’s Coachella hangout on Friday caps off a busy few days for the New York rapper and reigning hip-hop queen.

On Thursday, she announced she would be releasing a new album, dropping two new singles — “Chun-Li,” a nod to the iconic Street Fighter character, and “Barbie Tingz” — as a preview.

“This is the best album I’ve ever, ever, ever in my life created,” she told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 of the LP, her first since 2014’s The Pinkprint.

Meanwhile, Coachella continues on, with performers like Eminem and Cardi B set to make their debuts this weekend (the first part of the festival runs through Sunday, and then the second week is from April 20 to 22).

Perhaps the most highly anticipated performer this year, Beyoncé will return to the Coachella stage as a headliner after being forced to postpone her 2017 performance due to her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir Carter. Saturday’s performance will be her first since welcoming the twins.

Other big names on the lineup this year include breakout star SZA, groups Portugal. the Man and HAIM, Vince Staples and French Montana.