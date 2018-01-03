The Coachella Lineup Is Finally Here! Eminem, Beyonce and the Weeknd to Headline

The 2018 Coachella lineup is here and better than ever.

The music festival announced The Weekend, Beyoncé and Eminem as headliners in what is sure to be two memorable weekends April 13-15 to April 20-22.

Beyoncé is returning to the Coachella stage after postponing her 2017 performance due to her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir Carter. The high-profile performance was considered risky given the advanced state of her pregnancy at the time of the set in April 2017.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Coachella promoter Goldenvoice and Parkwood Entertainment said in a joint statement Thursday afternoon.

“However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

Also featured in the lineup are Sza, Kygo, Haim, Odesza, Migos, Cardi B, David Byrne, King Krule, A Perfect Circle, Vince Staples, St. Vincent, the War on Drugs and Fleet Foxes, among others.

The desert fest will once again return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 5 at noon PST.