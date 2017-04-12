Coachella 2017’s Hottest Parties – Your Ultimate Guide for Spotting an A-Lister

Get ready for another round of dancing under the desert sun — Coachella Music and Arts Festival is upon us yet again! Ever since 1999, celebrities have been venturing out to Indio, California for a weekend of good music, even better parties and top-notch fashion.

Want to eat brunch next to your favorite Victoria’s Secret super model or have Kendall and Kylie Jenner assist you in swiping right? Here all the hottest day and late-night parties that are sure to attract a ton of famous faces.

Friday, April 14

Coachella wouldn’t be possible without the biggest labels in the music industry. To celebrate their artists, Republic Records will be taking over a private house in the desert. Dubbed “The Hyde Away” (presented by Hudson), guests will jam out to performances by Justine Skye, Hailee Steinfeld and Post Malone while filling up on a scrumptious dinner provided by Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails.

The festival is just beginning, and the Funboy x Smashbox Float Into the Desert party is welcoming invited guests with open arms to join them poolside to cool down. The afternoon will feature DJ Yasmin and “floato-ops” with custom Funboy Metallic Lip Floats, as well as fortunes and festival glam with hair by Bumble & Bumble. But if you’d rather opt for a day filled with Victoria’s Secret Angels, so be it. Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt and Romee Strijd will take over a private location for this year’s Angel Oasis to kick off festival season for a day that starts with a workout (did someone say the VS Angel workout?!), transitions into a brunch and ends with a nice, cool dip in the pool.

Hoping to rub elbows with a Kardashian? Well, this is your first of many opportunities. Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods will be deejaying the Galore x Grinder Queens of the Desert bash (hosted by Charli XCX) alongside Simi & Haze, Taryn Manning and Allie Layus. Just a hop and a skip over, Brody Jenner, as well as Madds and Devin Lucien, will be deejaying Jenner’s fiancé Kaitlynn Carter’s party Desert Oasis by FORAY sponsored by L’Oreal and boohoo. The exclusive party will be hosted by actress-model Emily Ratajkowski, who hosted Popsugar’s Sunset Kickoff party last year. Paper Magazine x Pretty Little Thing: The Pretty Little Playground will team up to host a pretty little party in the desert. The very affordable brand supplying all things trending in fashion has drawn many notable celebs like Kylie Jenner, who most recently attended the launch of their “Shape” line Tuesday night in Los Angeles with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, who is the face of the campaign.

Leading festival goers into the first night of Coachella will be NYLON‘s Midnight Garden Party, a VIP invite-only late night event that has become one of the hot tickets during the weekend. During last year’s event, Kristen Stewart danced into the night as then-rumored girlfriend Soko provided the beats. The exclusive bash will have activations from GUESS 1981, Johnnie Walker, Batiste Dry Shampoo, Coolhaus, and more.

Saturday, April 15

Kudos to even making it out of bed Saturday morning. Friday was Republic Records turn, but now all attention is focused on the artists at Interscope Record’s BBQ, where guests can chow down on much-needed food with Adam Perry Lang and sip on Electric Sky Wine. Also assisting in recharging your body from Friday night’s parties, Popsugar will put on its annual brunch hosted by designers Emily Current, Meritt Elliot (founders of The Great) and Clare Vivier of Clare V. in partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, with some of Coachella’s most stylish gals, including Victoria Justice, Jamie Chung, Christina Milian and more. But Popsugar’s festival celebrations do not stop there. The online shopping platform will host its annual Popsugar Cabana Club featuring activations with Nordstrom, Ulta Beauty and Three Olives Vodka, as well as a live performance by Daya at the Colony Palms Hotel.

But just around the corner, fashionistas will be flocking over to Rachel Zoe and The Zoe Report‘s third annual “ZOEasis” with activations by brand partners, including luxury skincare line SK-II and Google.With deejay sets by May Kwok and Pamela Katz, and a special performance by The Aces, guests will be transported to a stylish Italian coastal retreat, bringing the Amalfi coast to the California desert. Showcased will be the latest accessories and beauty products from a select group of stylish brands hand-picked by Rachel Zoe herself, and will pamper themselves with a luxe braid bar while indulging in Italian gelato and stylish Amalfi-inspired cocktails.

The best credit cards are those that come with perks. For the first year ever, American Express will host their Platinum House at The Parker Palm Springs, open exclusively for Platinum Card Members from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Before hitting the festival grounds, attendees will have access to exclusive Platinum SoulCycle classes (taught by Stacey Griffith) and custom Platinum x Soul merchandise, music by deejay Hannah Bronfman, a performance by singer Bebe Rexha and tons of food and drinks.

Rocking the Hard Rock Hotel in Palm Springs will be the CIROC “Summer Colada” Take Over. Keeping the liquor flowing through the weekend, the vodka brand will be celebrating its limited-edition flavor Summer Colada with a poolside party hosted by Jhene Aiko. Celebrities expected to attend include Lea Michele, Ashley Greene, Ashley Tisdale and more. And carrying on from their Friday bash, Republic Records and Hudson will host their second “Hyde Away” party of the weekend in partnership with Who What Wear, this time with music by Joe Jonas and Giorgio Moroder.

It’s now day two of “how to spot a KarJenner!” and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been tapped by dating app Bumble to host their Winter Bumbleland, featuring music with Simi & Haze. The two-day “Aspen Chic meets Desert Heat”-themed bash is complete with an ice bar, a glacier pool, a snow angel garden and winter tubing. Diving back into desert feels, The Lucky Lounge Presents Desert Jams will feature a special performance by Noah Cyrus, Open Bar and Backyard BBQ.

Saturday marks the start of #REVOLVEFestival2017, which runs through Sunday at a private location in the Palm Springs. The weekend-long party will feature a variety of aspirational style (get your hair tinted by Joico!) and entertainment experiences with special-guest appearances and surprise performances. For those of you only venturing out to the desert for the parties, let your day revolve around REVOLVE. Once the desert sun escapes the sky, DESERT NIGHTS—an exclusive VIP, invite-only festival after hours turn up at a top secret location—takes its position.

Fake it ’till you make it, even if you’ve been partying all day because this is a party invited festival goers won’t want to miss. Jeremy Scott will host Moschino x Candy Crush’s star-studded, ultra-private nighttime party presented by Tidal and Absolut. Continuing into the wee, wee hours of the night, Bootsy Bellows will host its annual Coachella celebration sponsored by Chevrolet and PacSun (during weekend two, Bootsy Bellows will be hosting another party with McDonalds as the sponsor) with rumored celebrities like Ariel Winter, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Joe Jonas attending. Celebrating the launch of Chevy’s first-ever, all electric Bolt EV, guests will hang poolside while dancing to Lil Yachty and other yet-to-be-announced performances. PacSun will be highlighting their festival-inspired pop-up shop featuring their coveted custom denim jackets and other exclusive giveaways.

What happens at Neon Carnival, well, doesn’t necessarily stay at Neon Carnival. Last year, rumors began to fly of a possible new (and great) couple when Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted getting cozy at the most sought-after late night event, even with the attempt to go incognito by wearing their sunglasses at night. But that’s just one of many happenings at the party presented by The Levi’s Brand with Don Julio Tequila. Attendees of the 8th Annual Neon Carnival can expect new games, amusement park rides and continued involvement from the biggest names in entertainment.

Sunday, April 16

The last day of Coachella has sprung, so hop out of your nest for Katy Perry’s Easter Day “Recovery” Brunch! Featuring an exclusive pop-up of the debut Katy Perry Footwear collection, guests can re-fuel with vitamin elixirs, oxygen bars and reflexology massages, then keep the festivities going with a Cover Girl Easter egg hunt and deejay sets by Mia Moretti, Balthazar Getty and Bobby French. Sunday is all about a little R&R, so guests can bounce back from the weekend’s festivities during Happiest of Hours at the NYLON Estate with some recovery and relaxation from Liquid IV packets and Health-Ade Kombucha, and float the day away in the pool on a FUNBOY float (one of Taylor Swift’s favorites) while sipping on a crisp specialty Johnnie & Soda cocktail or indulge in a one-of-a-kind Johnnie Walker adult root beer float in their exclusive 21+ lounge. After getting a nice hair touch-up with Batiste Dry Shampoo and a makeover with Milk Makeup, guests can create the ideal photo opp with exclusive Foster Grant shades and Flower Children Only flower crowns. Dream Pops 3D ice pops, Coolhaus ice cream sandwiches, LUNA bars and Guess brand’s newest fragrance, GUESS 1981 will also be on site to make sure all your cravings are met.

Finishing off the weekend with one more party, the Galore x Stillhouse Hosted Brunch by Fifth Harmony will wrap up the fun, along with Bumbleland’s second installation (this timewith model Ashley Graham hosting).