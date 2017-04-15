Music

We Found All of the Best Celebrity Instagrams from Coachella So You Don’t Have to

Because if you didn’t post a picture, were you even there?

Source: Shay Mitchell/Instagram

SHAY MITCHELL 

"Palm Springs Pink was the theme of this mornings swim session," the Pretty Little Liars star posted from the Revolve Festival, adding the appropriate #longhairdontcareitcoverseverything.

Source: Nick Jonas/Instagram

NICK JONAS

Because there's only one way to get to Coachella: by private jet.

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

ASHLEY TISDALE

This is how you look after surviving day 1, according to the actress

ASHLEY GRAHAM

Before a desert workout, the model shares a cheeky pic of herself "vibin'."

Source: Victoria Justice/Instagram

VICTORIA JUSTICE

Just call her "sparkly freckly kinda" look #makeupgoals.

Source: Kehlani/Instagram

KEHLANI

With the crop tops, short-shorts and poolside pics, the singer and her "girls" epitomize Coachella cool. 

Source: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

VANESSA HUDGENS

Cool hats, cool hair, cool shades and cool outfits? Check, check, check and check for the starlet's drive to the desert. 

Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

KYLIE JENNER

It's all about the "highlighter hair" on day one for Jenner. 

Source: Paris Hilton/Instagram

PARIS HILTON

Hilton dons all the rainbow outfit essentials: maxi dress, cat ears and butterfly wings. 

James Maslow/Instagram

JAMES MASLOW

The singer is "floating into #coachella day 2 like..." 

Source: Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram

NICK VIALL & VANESSA GRIMALDI

At least during daylight hours, it's a "PG lap dance" for The Bachelor lovebirds. 

Source: Katy Perry/Instagram

KATY PERRY

A pool full of rafts and palm trees are all the songstress needs to compose her shot.

Source: Chanel Iman/Instagram

CHANEL IMAN

The model and her pals give off peace and love (in emoji form) at their Coachella day one bash. 

