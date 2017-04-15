Music
We Found All of the Best Celebrity Instagrams from Coachella So You Don’t Have to
Because if you didn’t post a picture, were you even there?
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 13
SHAY MITCHELL
"Palm Springs Pink was the theme of this mornings swim session," the Pretty Little Liars star posted from the Revolve Festival, adding the appropriate #longhairdontcareitcoverseverything.
2 of 13
NICK JONAS
Because there's only one way to get to Coachella: by private jet.
3 of 13
ASHLEY TISDALE
This is how you look after surviving day 1, according to the actress.
4 of 13
ASHLEY GRAHAM
Before a desert workout, the model shares a cheeky pic of herself "vibin'."
5 of 13
VICTORIA JUSTICE
Just call her "sparkly freckly kinda" look #makeupgoals.
6 of 13
KEHLANI
With the crop tops, short-shorts and poolside pics, the singer and her "girls" epitomize Coachella cool.
7 of 13
VANESSA HUDGENS
Cool hats, cool hair, cool shades and cool outfits? Check, check, check and check for the starlet's drive to the desert.
8 of 13
KYLIE JENNER
It's all about the "highlighter hair" on day one for Jenner.
9 of 13
PARIS HILTON
Hilton dons all the rainbow outfit essentials: maxi dress, cat ears and butterfly wings.
10 of 13
JAMES MASLOW
The singer is "floating into #coachella day 2 like..."
11 of 13
NICK VIALL & VANESSA GRIMALDI
At least during daylight hours, it's a "PG lap dance" for The Bachelor lovebirds.
12 of 13
KATY PERRY
A pool full of rafts and palm trees are all the songstress needs to compose her shot.
13 of 13
CHANEL IMAN
The model and her pals give off peace and love (in emoji form) at their Coachella day one bash.
See Also
More
More
Beyoncé Trades in Coachella Prep for Bora Bora Babymoon with Jay Z
Lady Gaga’s Coachella Performance Will Be ‘High-Energy’ and ‘Fun,’ Says Singer’s Visual Director
Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Get Cozy at Coachella
Radiohead’s Coachella Set Interrupted Twice by Technical Difficulties, Upsetting Fans
Kylie Jenner and Tyga Take Coachella — Separately: Inside the Music Event's Hottest Parties