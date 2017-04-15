It’s that time again!

Hollywood’s biggest stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry descended on the California desert this weekend to kick off the first weekend for Coachella. While the event is a multi-day music festival, it is also a huge draw for the many private parties and events and, of course, PEOPLE was behind the scenes with the stars.

Read on for the best moments from the parties.

Thursday, April 13

Alessandra Ambrosio sure knows how to get the party started! The model kicked off Coachella weekend and #REVOLVEFestival with a poolside dinner in celebration of her collection Ale by Alessandra x Revolve. Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio, as well as A$AP Ferg and many influencers celebrated the collection by her side.

Grammy-nominated singer and Coachella alum performer, Halsey, rode out to the desert bar crawl style with Three Olives Vodka. Along the way, Halsey and guests stopped at the Three Olives Thrift Shop with cocktails and shopping. The singer then surprised guests at The Saguaro in Palm Springs for the vodka brand’s “Find Otherness” party.

Friday, April 14

Don’t put it past REVOLVE to keep the parties going into the weekend. The leading online retailer threw a House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE brunch hosted by the one and only Nicole Richie, followed by The Blonde Salad Pool Party hosted by blogger Chiara Ferragni with a special performance by rapper A$AP Ferg and attendees including Shay Mitchell and Olivia Culpo.

But that was just Mitchell’s first stop of the day. The Pretty Little Liars actress made her way over to the VELOCITY BLACK x 1OAK/Up & Down Beach Club, where partygoers attending the bash snacked on Catch LA sushi and desserts, refueled with IV drips and massages, and even had the opportunity to jet-ski in the mega-mansion’s very own backyard lake.

Upon arrival, Mitchell posed for photos with her stylists, Marie-Lou and Chloe Bartoli. Those who opted for the day club instead of the festival danced to music by will DJ Taco (of ODD Future), as they sipped on cocktails by Absolut Elyx. The star-studded guest list included some of Hollywood’s finest, like Tobey McGuire, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Tyga, Russell Simmons, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie, Chanel Iman and more. Amid Tyga’s recent split from girlfriend Kylie Jenner, an onlooker tells PEOPLE the rapper “appeared to be in great spirits, as he sipped on a drink and partied with a table full of his male friends.” The rapper left the party with his entourage through the back entrance around 5:45 p.m., right around the same time Paris Hilton showed up hand-in-hand with Chris Zylka.

Another day, another fashion celebration. Ambrosio, along with model pals Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt and Romee Strijd helped kick off the Sexy Little Things launch at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Oasis with a poolside lunch. Meanwhile, guests enjoyed a relaxing afternoon at the desert retreat, which included everything from an ice cream truck to a live deejay to a styling suite by Hunt’s stylist, Lindsay Grosswendt.

Well, it’s safe to say Jenner and Tyga kept their distance at separate parties — so far, that is. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the Pretty Little Things x PAPER Magazine party with besties Jordyn Woods and Stassie Karanikolaou. Once they arrived they decided to forgo the first stop at the carpet, and instead headed straight to the fun, where they quickly got comfortable at their VIP table by the pool and snacked on hamburgers and french fries while mingling with friends. Continuing on with fashion parties at Coachella, Hailee Steinfeld performed at Republic Records x sbe’s The Hyde Away Presented by Hudson. The singer-actress sang an acoustic set at the party (with mom, dad and boyfriend Cameron Smoller in the front row) and then stopped by the Hudson Jeans suite to grab festival swag.

It’s a tough life bouncing from party to party. Mitchell and Ambrosio popped up at the FUNBOY x Smashbox pool party, and posed for pictures on/alongside the seahorse and festival flamingo pool floats. Also at the event was Katy Perry, making her first public appearance since shaving her off all of her blonde locks.

Heading into the night, Mitchell made one last stop at the Nylon Midnight Garden bash, where the actress danced it up to The Weeknd’s “Some Way.” Amber Rose, Odell Beckham Jr., and sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie, were also spotted at the party, which featured made-to-order Coolhaus ice cream sandwiches, a hairstyling station by Batiste Dry Shampoo and Johnnie & Soda cocktails. Not to mention, guests were even treated to a surprise pizza delivery!

Stay tuned for more fun sightings inside Coachella’s hottest parties!