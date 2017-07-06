APRIL 2017: BABY GIRL IS HERE!

"Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy," was how Wilson announced their daughter's April 28 birth on Instagram, along with a beautiful photo of Ciara and the baby's stats (7 lbs., 13 oz.!). Not long before Sienna's arrival, Ciara had told PEOPLE how excited she was for a second child. "Like, oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it's going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action."