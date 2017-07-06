Russell Wilson and Ciara's Whirlwind Love Story in Photos
They’re celebrating their first anniversary on July 6 — so we’re taking a look back at their epic love story
Posted on
More
1 of 14
APRIL 2015: HOLDING HANDS AT THE WHITE HOUSE
At the White House Correspondents' Dinner, singer Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson held hands – at this point, their romance was only rumored, though the sparks were undeniable.
2 of 14
JULY 2015: REVEALING THEIR CHOICE TO STAY ABSTINENT UNTIL MARRIAGE
On Access Hollywood Live, the singer discussed her decision to abstain from sex with her boyfriend until they tied the knot. "Until the deal is sealed! Absolutely," she said.
3 of 14
NOVEMBER 2015: JETTING OFF TO MEXICO
The two had the most romantic – and Instagram-worthy – Mexican vacation of all time, and even included Ciara's 2-year-old son, Future Zahir, in the fun.
4 of 14
DECEMBER 2015: VOLUNTEERING AT THE SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL
Joined by Chris Pratt, the couple visited patients at the hospital, posing for photos and talking with kids receiving treatment. The couple even brought "two larger-than-life gift boxes filled with toys, Amazon devices and gift cards" for the patients, according to the hospital.
5 of 14
FEBRUARY 2016: GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP
"No, it's not hard at all," Ciara told PEOPLE of staying abstinent with Wilson. "He's an awesome guy and a very confident guy. Just like I feel like I'm a woman that knows what I want, he's a man who knows what he wants."
6 of 14
MARCH 2016: GETTING ENGAGED!
"Following Paris Fashion Week, Russell surprised Ciara with a surprise holiday," her rep told PEOPLE exclusively of the engagement. "She was shocked when they landed in the Seychelles at the exclusive resort North Island."
7 of 14
MARCH 2016: CELEBRATING AT DISNEYLAND AS A FAMILY
Joined by her 2-year-old son (who was losing all chill in the presence of Mickey Mouse), Ciara and her then-fiancé celebrated their engagement with an epic day at Disneyland.
8 of 14
APRIL 2016: OPENING UP ABOUT FINDING EACH OTHER
When Ciara's engagement to rapper Future ended, she focused on their son – and never predicted falling for Wilson. But she "decided to trust that God had a plan" for her. In an interview with Essence, she said that Wilson was everything she was looking for – even though she wasn't looking. "I remember telling my friend the kind of guy I wanted: a God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me," she said.
9 of 14
JULY 2016: SAYING 'I DO'!
The duo exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in front of family and friends – including Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson and La La Anthony – at Peckforton Castle in Liverpool, England, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.
10 of 14
JULY 2016: GUSHING ABOUT THEIR WEDDING
"I'll tell you, the best part of the wedding was watching her walk down the aisle. I had so many [thoughts], but to see her gracefully down the aisle in that long train … and to realize I was going to spend the rest of my life with her gives me chills," he told PEOPLE a few days after the wedding. "Ever since the first day I met her, she's always been, honestly, my best friend. We've been so close."
11 of 14
JULY 2016: MAKING THEIR FIRST RED CARPET APPEARANCE AS A MARRIED COUPLE
A week after tying the knot, the two attended the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, looking incredibly stylish (and in love). Before the event kicked off, Mr. and Mrs. Wilson, who presented the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance together, were showered with congratulations as seen on the NFL star's Facebook Live post during the red carpet. The next night, Wilson hosted the Kids' Choice Sports Awards, and Ciara made a special appearance during a dance-off with New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.
12 of 14
JULY 2016: DOUBLE-DATING WITH THE CURRYS
Wilson and Ciara posed for pictures with Ayesha and Stephen Curry on the ESPY Awards red carpet, making them the most glamorous married double-daters of all time.
13 of 14
OCTOBER 2016: BABY ON THE WAY!
The couple shared the big news on Ciara's 31st birthday. "On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give," the singer captioned a stunning black and white photo of her and Wilson cradling her bump. Wilson posted the same photo, with the caption: "The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful.#BabyWilsonOnTheWay."
14 of 14
APRIL 2017: BABY GIRL IS HERE!
"Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy," was how Wilson announced their daughter's April 28 birth on Instagram, along with a beautiful photo of Ciara and the baby's stats (7 lbs., 13 oz.!). Not long before Sienna's arrival, Ciara had told PEOPLE how excited she was for a second child. "Like, oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it's going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action."
See Also
More
More
WATCH: Kesha Channels 'Feelings of Severe Hopelessness and Depression' into New Single, 'Praying'
Ed Sheeran Insists He Didn’t Really Quit Twitter — He Just Stopped Reading Tweets About Himself
Kesha Announces New Single ‘Praying,’ Thanks Fans in Emotional Video
50 Cent Trashes JAY-Z's 4:44: 'S--- Was Like Golf Course Music'
Sex, Drugs and Show Tunes: Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Talks His Unconventional Road to Kinky Boots Stardom