Ciara Joins the Board of Directors on Husband Russell Wilson's Why Not You Foundation

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson share more than just love for each other … they share love for the world.

The singer, 32, is joining the board of directors for Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. She will help spread the organization’s message to the more than 50 million followers on her social media platforms.

Founded in 2014 by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, the foundation is dedicated to empowering change in the world, one individual and one child at a time, by motivating and preparing today’s youth to be tomorrow’s leaders. Ciara’s position on the board of directors will focus specifically on supporting programs that directly empower girls and young women locally worldwide.

“I’m honored to join the board of the Why Not You Foundation,” Ciara told PEOPLE in a statement. “I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact the Foundation has on improving the lives of children. Every girl and young woman should have the opportunity to grow in a healthy and positive way with access to education and empowerment skills needed to be successful. I truly believe our foundation is positioned to make a lasting difference in the world.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Ciara & Son Future Visit Russell Wilson at NFL Training Camp

The pair — who married in July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England and just welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April — “will continue their weekly visits to Seattle Children’s as well as to other partner organizations,” said Carly Young, Executive Director of the Why Not You Foundation.

Over the last two years, the Why Not You Foundation has partnered with Safeway for the Wilson Celebrity Invitational, where millions have been raised for pediatric cancer research, The Foundation is also actively supporting the Seattle Children’s Hospital campaign to raise $1 billion in order to create hope, world-class care and cures, while hosting various fundraising events and partner with local and national organizations to further its mission.