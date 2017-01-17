Ciara Opens Up About Her Decision to Practice Abstinence Before Marriage to Russell Wilson

Ciara is standing by her decision to practice abstinence before her marriage to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The 31-year-old songstress told Cosmopolitan South Africa for their February 2017 issue that she and her husband focused on building a different kind of relationship prior to the sexual one.

“I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship — and once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked,’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone,” Ciara told the magazine. “Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful.”

Months after they began dating, the 28-year-old NFL star revealed that the couple vowed to stay celibate. Ciara admits that Wilson’s support and common belief made their commitment possible.

“I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It’s awesome how it all worked out,” Ciara said. “We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he’s like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view — that’s something I learned along the way as a woman.… You shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you.”

The couple remained true to their promise and tied the knot in July. Three months later, they confirmed they had done the deed by revealing they were expecting their first child together.

The singer is already mom to Future Zahir, 2, her son with ex fiancé Future. The couple called it quits in 2014, just months after the birth of their child, but they continue to have drama surrounding their son.

RELATED VIDEO: Ciara On Remaining Chaste With Russell Wilson: ‘It’s Until The Deal Is Sealed’

Future blasted Ciara on Twitter last January, claiming that she was preventing him from seeing their son. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE at the time that the claims were untrue.