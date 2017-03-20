Iconic musician Chuck Berry’s cause of death has reportedly been revealed.

The “Johnny B. Goode” singer, 90, died from natural causes, according to TMZ, and no autopsy will be conducted. PEOPLE’s calls to the St. Charles Country Police Department and the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office were not immediately returned.

Berry was found unresponsive by the St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri on Saturday, they confirmed on Facebook. “St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18),” the statement said. “Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.”

The statement continued, “The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry. The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

On Monday, Berry’s family — who released a statement on his death late Saturday — addressed questions over the status of the star’s previously announced final album, Chuck.

“Working to prepare the release of this record in recent months and in fact over the last several years brought Chuck a great sense of joy and satisfaction,” the family said in a statement, posted to Berry’s Facebook. “While our hearts are very heavy at this time, we know that Chuck had no greater wish than to see this album released to the world, and we know of no better way to celebrate and remember his 90 years of life than through his music.”

The statement continued, “For months now plans have been in place, and preparations have been made with our friends at Dualtone Records, to reveal further details and music from the album this week. As a tribute to Chuck Berry, and with gratitude to his fans around the world, we will be following through on those plans in the coming days.”

Chuck was originally announced on Berry’s 90th birthday last year, and will be his first studio album since 1979. It features his children, Charles Berry Jr. and Ingrid, on guitar and harmonica, and is dedicated to his wife of 68 years, Themetta Berry.