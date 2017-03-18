Music
From the Duck Walk to a Rock Legend: Chuck Berry's Life in Photos
Legendary rock and roll musician Chuck Berry died on Saturday
By Maria Mercedes Lara•@maria_mercedes
Posted on
More
Build a Better You with These Celeb-Approved Health and Fitness Books
1 of 10
Chuck Berry posed for a portrait with his trusty Gibson guitar in 1958.
2 of 10
Chuck Berry does his signature "duck walk" while performing in Hollywood in 1980.
3 of 10
(From left) Keith Richards, Chuck Berry and Julian Lennon performed together when Berry was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
4 of 10
Chuck Berry shared a moment with his wife Themetta Berry at the National Music Awards in Chicago in 1976.
5 of 10
Chuck Berry performed at Studio 54 in New York City on February 27, 1980
6 of 10
Chuck Berry performed in Moscow in 2014.
7 of 10
Chuck Berry performed for the crowd in November 2000.
8 of 10
Chuck Berry showed off his moves while performing in 1968.
9 of 10
Chuck Berry posed with his lifetime achievement award at the 1984 Grammys.
10 of 10
Chuck Berry posed with his guitar in a still from the 1959 movie Go Johnny Go.
See Also
More
Build a Better You with These Celeb-Approved Health and Fitness Books
More
Legendary Musician Chuck Berry Has Died at 90
In the Day: The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Hold Hands While Exploring Toronto
Empire's Jussie Smollett Releases Politically Charged Music Video: 'Train Your Daughters and Sons to Be Soldiers of Love'