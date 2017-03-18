Music

From the Duck Walk to a Rock Legend: Chuck Berry's Life in Photos

Legendary rock and roll musician Chuck Berry died on Saturday

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Chuck Berry posed for a portrait with his trusty Gibson guitar in 1958.

George Rose/Getty Images

Chuck Berry does his signature "duck walk" while performing in Hollywood in 1980.

Universal/REX/Shutterstock

(From left) Keith Richards, Chuck Berry and Julian Lennon performed together when Berry was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. 

Chuck Berry shared a moment with his wife Themetta Berry at the National Music Awards in Chicago in 1976.

Waring Abbott/Getty Images

Chuck Berry performed at Studio 54 in New York City on February 27, 1980

Dmitri Lekai/Kommersant via Getty Images

Chuck Berry performed in Moscow in 2014.

Yui Mok/PA Wire/AP

Chuck Berry performed for the crowd in November 2000.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Chuck Berry showed off his moves while performing in 1968.

AP Photo

Chuck Berry posed with his lifetime achievement award at the 1984 Grammys.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Chuck Berry posed with his guitar in a still from the 1959 movie Go Johnny Go.

