Randy Jackson, John Mayer and More Celebrities React to Chuck Berry’s Death: ‘We All Thank You’

Following the news of legendary musician Chuck Berry’s death, social media was flooded with condolences and heartfelt messages about the star.

Berry died in his St. Charles, Missouri home on Saturday when police responded to a medical emergency and tried to revive the unresponsive singer. He was 90.

Celebrities posted on Twitter and Facebook, sharing their love and memories of the beloved rock and roll star.

Rolling Stones member Mick Jagger posted a three-part dedication to Berry, writing: “I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing & your music is engraved inside us forever.”

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. 2/3 #ChuckBerry — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

Record producer Randy Jackson posted on Twitter: “To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP Chuck Berry. We all thank u.”

To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) March 18, 2017

Singer John Mayer shared his love for Berry on his Facebook wall, writing, “Legend. Architect. He built the tools that built the house. Rock on forever. #RIP Chuck Berry.”

The Jacksons also posted a joint statement on Twitter writing that Berry “cast one of the longest shadows.”

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) March 18, 2017

Former Beatles member Ringo Starr posted on Twitter, calling the singer “Mr. Rock ‘n’ Roll Music.”

R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

"One of my big lights has gone out.”

– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berryhttps://t.co/9MoHHXnxD7 — Carole King (@Carole_King) March 18, 2017

Hail, Hail, the King of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry. RIP, Mr. B. Goode. https://t.co/k7fKmgSmSt — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

The King is dead. RIP Chuck Berry. — marc maron (@marcmaron) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017

One of the most underrated lyricists- #RIPChuckBerry — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 18, 2017

Rest In Peace, Chuck Berry. You changed music. You changed everyone that listened to your music. Thank you. https://t.co/NxwfWRFD3S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 18, 2017

#RestInPeace to the legend #chuckberry thank you so much for all of the music 🙏🏽 — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) March 18, 2017

A legend is gone. Half the rock-n-roll artist today wouldn't be playing had Chuck not been there at the beginning. https://t.co/Z0VQBYFTsN — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2017

Music was changed forever by Chuck Berry’s groundbreaking impact. What a great life in music. pic.twitter.com/lKEpb6xaK7 — LA Reid (@LA_Reid) March 18, 2017

Dang another one not funkin' with us. Our Rock & Roll legend Mr. Chuck Berry has changed frequencies today. Join… https://t.co/aSIayg1lSJ — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) March 18, 2017

Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him #ChuckBerry rip @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame https://t.co/bU22p2cywb — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) March 18, 2017

The legendary roll 'n' roll pioneer #ChuckBerry has passed at 90. There would be no rock music today without him. #Rip #rip #RIP pic.twitter.com/w28dQUBtxv — Al Roker (@alroker) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

i don't think you can exaggerate the importance of chuck berry to the development of american popular music. https://t.co/oHlakOiwo5 — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 18, 2017

Hail hail Chuck Berry ! — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry invented us. pic.twitter.com/RSgl2PS6YJ — Greg Proops (@GregProops) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/cnI9xGIjfj — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 18, 2017

