Randy Jackson, John Mayer and More Celebrities React to Chuck Berry’s Death: ‘We All Thank You’

Following the news of legendary musician Chuck Berry’s death, social media was flooded with condolences and heartfelt messages about the star.
Berry died in his St. Charles, Missouri home on Saturday when police responded to a medical emergency and tried to revive the unresponsive singer. He was 90.
Celebrities posted on Twitter and Facebook, sharing their love and memories of the beloved rock and roll star.
Rolling Stones member Mick Jagger posted a three-part dedication to Berry, writing: “I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing & your music is engraved inside us forever.”
Record producer Randy Jackson posted on Twitter: “To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP Chuck Berry. We all thank u.”
Singer John Mayer shared his love for Berry on his Facebook wall, writing, “Legend. Architect. He built the tools that built the house. Rock on forever. #RIP Chuck Berry.”
The Jacksons also posted a joint statement on Twitter writing that Berry “cast one of the longest shadows.”
Former Beatles member Ringo Starr posted on Twitter, calling the singer “Mr. Rock ‘n’ Roll Music.”
News of Berry’s death was confirmed by the St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri, who said they responded to the singer’s home for a medical emergency and found the legend unresponsive. After attempting to revive him, Berry was declared dead at 1:26 p.m. local time.