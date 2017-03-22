Hear Chuck Berry’s New Posthumous Single, ‘Big Boys’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

A new Chuck Berry song, titled “Big Boys,” was released Wednesday, just days after the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer died at age 90. It was also announced Wednesday that Berry’s final album, Chuck, will be arriving this summer.

The collection was first announced on Berry’s 90th birthday in October, and this week, his family revealed they would still be moving forward with the album’s release. “While our hearts are very heavy at this time, we know that Chuck had no greater wish than to see this album released to the world,” they said in a statement on his Facebook page, “and we know of no better way to celebrate and remember his 90 years of life than through his music.”

Chuck is Berry’s first album since 1979’s Rock It. The 10-song set includes eight tracks written by Berry, who recorded and produced the album in St. Louis with his longtime backing group, which includes children Charles Berry Jr. and Ingrid Berry along with Jimmy Marsala, who’s played bass with Berry for four decades, Robert Lohr, and Keith Robinson. It also features Gary Clark Jr., Tom Morello, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Charles Berry III, Chuck’s grandson.

According to a press release, some of the songs were “originally conceived as far back as the 1980s.” Berry worked on the album up until 2014, when health problems prevented him from recording more, though he did continue to oversee production.

See the tracklist — including “Lady B. Goode,” “a spiritual sequel to the iconic ‘Johnny B. Goode’ featuring ripping solos from three generations of Berry guitarists” — below and hear “Big Boys” above. Chuck arrives June 16.

1. “Wonderful Woman”

2. “Big Boys”

3. “You Go to My Head”

4. “3/4 Time (Enchiladas)”

5. “Darlin’”

6. “Lady B. Goode”

7. “She Still Loves You”

8. “Jamaica Moon”

9. “Dutchman”

10. “Eyes of Man”

