'A Thousand Years' Singer Christina Perri and Paul Costabile Wed: 'I Married My Dream Girl'

Expectant parents Christina Perri and Paul Costabile are officially husband and wife.

The “A Thousand Years” singer, 31, wed her longtime boyfriend, 30-year-old entertainer reporter Costabile, on Tuesday in New York City, the couple announced on Instagram.

“On this day four years ago, we met. Today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!” Perri excitedly captioned a photo of them on Instagram.

on this day four years ago, we met. today, WE GOT MARRIED!!! 👰🏻👶🏻🤵🏻 A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Costabile also gushed about their big day on Instagram, calling his new wife his “dream girl.”

“Today I married my dream girl and best friend,” he wrote. “Pretty sure I’m the proudest I’ve EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I’ve ever known now my wife!!!”

“I thank God for the gift for her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family’s love and support and this unforgettable year,” he continued. “And for friends and fam wondering… invites to an official shindig coming.”

Two months after they got engaged in June, the duo announced they are expecting their first child early next year. “Guess what,” Perri captioned an adorable photo of her niece Tesla holding onto the singer’s baby bump.