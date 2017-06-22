People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Engagements

Christina Perri Is Engaged to Boyfriend Paul Costabile—See Her Sparkling Ring!

By

Posted on

Source: Christina Perri Instagram

This will melt your “Jar of Hearts”!

Christina Perri happily announced her engagement to boyfriend Paul Costabile on Thursday evening. “Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes!” the singer, 30, shared on Twitter.

The bride-to-be also debuted her wrapped V‑shaped diamond engagement ring on Instagram with the same caption.

paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes!

A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on

“I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!” on-air host Costabile shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Perri previously dated Broadway actor Steve Kazee, whom she duets with on her hit 2011 single, “A Thousand Years.”