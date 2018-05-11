Christina Grimmie's Family Posthumously Releases Her Song 'Little Girl' in Honor of Mother's Day

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Grimmie Family has released a posthumous single titled “Little Girl” on Friday written by their late daughter Christina before her tragic and sudden death.

The Voice alum wrote the original, never-released track — which tells the heartfelt story about the love and support that lives between a mother and her daughter — at age 12 as a tribute to her mother, who was undergoing breast cancer treatment at the time.

“I am proud to share this extremely personal song with other mothers and daughters as well as Christina’s fans,” her mother, Tina Grimmie, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It is very special to me and carries a part of not only Christina but our unique bond. I miss her daily and I take comfort in knowing that this song might help other mothers and daughters through their fearful or tough times.”

Christina Grimmie attends The Humane Society of the United States' to the Rescue Gala at Paramount Studios on May 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Humane Society Of The United State

A portion of the proceeds from the song will go to the Christina Grimmie Foundation which helps families affected by the tragedy of gun violence or the diagnosis of breast cancer.

On June 10, 2016, Grimmie was shot by a deranged fan while signing autographs just after performing as the opening act for Before You Exit at The Plaza Live venue near downtown Orlando. Grimmie’s brother Marcus heroically tackled her assailant Kevin James Loibl to the ground, before the latter turned the gun on himself.

Last April, Grimmie’s Voice coach Adam Levine and host Carson Daly helped announce the foundation.

“As you know, family is very, very important to us here at The Voice and last year we tragically lost one of our own, the incredibly talented and beautiful Christina Grimmie,” said Daly.

“Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina’s family, we’re honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families, just like her own, affected by breast cancer,” he continued. “Thank you for letting us be a part of this very important moment. And Christina, we feel your spirit here at The Voice every single day and we love and miss you dearly.”