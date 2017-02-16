Watch the Lyric Video for Christina Grimmie’s New Posthumous Single ‘Invisible’

More than six months after her tragic and sudden death, one of Christina Grimmie‘s lifelong dreams is coming true.

On Thursday, Republic Records released the lyric video to the late singer’s new posthumous single, “Invisible,” and PEOPLE has the first look.

“This new project is some of the best music our daughter ever created. She was so excited about the new direction her music was taking,” says Grimmie’s mom Tina. Adds her dad, Bud: “We’re so grateful to Universal Music Group and Republic Records for recognizing our daughter’s potential and amazing talent by expressing a desire to honor her by distributing this music.”

Grimmie’s family — who is donating proceeds from the purchase of the single to establish a memorial fund in her name — announced Monday that her single had been pushed back a few days because of a “dream come true” opportunity for their “angel,” who always hoped to release her music under a major label.

“#TeamGrimmie SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: As an independent artist, Christina dreamed of a major record label distributing her music. That dream has COME TRUE for our dear angel,” the Grimmie family posted on the late star’s Twitter account. “Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company, will be releasing Christina’s new music under Republic Records.”

“Because of this HUGE opportunity, ‘Invisible’s’ 2/14 release date will be moved up a few days to 2/17 for #NewMusicFriday —when record labels release new music,” the post continued. “We apologize for any inconvenience but wanted you to be FIRST to hear exciting news about Christina’s beautiful legacy! Spread the word…#CGforever #IWontBeINVISIBLE #Feb17.”

The Voice alum was only 22 when she was fatally shot by a deranged fan while signing autographs during a meet and greet after her Orlando concert in June.

One month after her death, Grimmie’s family thanked her fans for the outpouring of love and support they received.

“As we have always known, Christina’s life was so very special, not only to us, but to everyone she touched with her joyful heart, beautiful voice and love for life and the Lord,” they told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “Words cannot express what the many memorials, donations and tributes shared by Christina’s fans and those in the media and entertainment industry mean to us. She will live on in our hearts forever. We will take our time in determining the best ways to honor Christina moving forward.”