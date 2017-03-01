Christina Grimmie’s Family Thanks Fans with Emotional Message: ‘Your Commitment to Her Legacy Is a Blessing to Us’

After seven months, Christina Grimmie‘s family received the slain singer’s posthumous 2016 Teen Choice award for Choice Web Star: Music.

“Your commitment to Christina’s legacy and making your voice heard online is a blessing to us. We also acknowledge those who supported behind the scenes to make this a reality – The Grimmie’s,” the message read along with three photos of the surfboard prize.

Over one month before the awards telecast, the 22-year-old YouTube star and Voice alum was fatally shot by a deranged fan while signing autographs during a meet and greet after her Orlando concert in June.The 2016 Teen Choice Awards, which were dedicated to ending gun violence, were criticized for the July 31 broadcast after Grimmie was omitted from a special segment honoring victims of gun violence.

RELATED VIDEO: The Story Behind the Story: Christina Grimmie’s Tragic Murder

Host Jessica Alba invited victims from the San Bernardino, Newtown, and Orlando shootings to the stage, and they collectively asked fans and viewers to raise awareness with the hashtag #StoptheViolence. However, many noticed there was no mention or acknowledgment of Grimmie, and social media erupted in anger.

In February, one of Grimmie’s lifelong dreams came true when Republic Records released the lyric video to the late singer’s new posthumous single, “Invisible.” Her family is

Her family is donating proceeds from the purchase of the single to establish a memorial fund in her name.