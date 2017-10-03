Family of Murdered Singer Christina Grimmie Family ‘Beyond Devastated’ by Las Vegas Shooting

The family of Christina Grimmie, the singer who was murdered following her concert in Orlando in June 2016, has made an emotional statement after 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured when a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd of a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday night.

In a statement posted to The Voice alum’s official Twitter account, Grimmie’s loved ones reached out to victims and their families.

“We are beyond devastated to hear of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas,” they said. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and the family and friends of those who were taken last night. We truly understand what these families are experiencing and hope to help in some way.”

The family made the statement through the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which provides support to those “who suffer from the devastating effects of gun violence.”

On June 10, 2016, Grimmie was shot after performing as the opening act for Before You Exit at The Plaza Live venue near downtown Orlando. Grimmie’s brother Marcus heroically tackled her assailant Kevin James Loibl to the ground, before the latter turned the gun on himself. The singer was 22.

On Sunday night, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay casino on the crowd of more than 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

On Monday evening, officials said that at least 59 people had been killed and 527 more were injured – making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Las Vegas tragedy reignited the gun violence debate, with many celebrities pleading for the implementation of sensible gun control regulations.

Wrote Lady Gaga, “This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol.”

Others to speak out included Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, Lena Dunham, Mia Farrow and more.

Country singer Jason Aldean, who was on stage as Paddock opened fire, broke his silence on Monday night.

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions,” the country star, 40, wrote on Instagram. “Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don’t understand why a person would want to take the life of another.”

“Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in,” said Aldean, who is expecting a baby boy with wife Brittany.

“At the end of the day we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women,” he continued. “We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!”

How to Help and Learn About Loved Ones

Many people remain unaccounted for and friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.