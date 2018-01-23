'It's Coming': Christina Aguilera Promises New Album Is On the Way After Over 5 Years

Fans have been waiting for a new album from Christina Aguilera for years, and now, the 37-year-old pop star promises, “It’s coming, bitches.”

On Monday night, Aguilera let her fans know that new music was imminent in a message on her Instagram Story.

The news came attached to a popular meme that showed the “Come on Over (All I Want Is You)” singer’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, flanked with a Post-It note asking, “Dear Christina Aguilera, Where the f— is the new album??”

Christina Aguilera Instagram

Aguilera hasn’t released a new studio album since 2012’s Lotus. That record, her seventh, spawned the singles “Your Body” and “Just a Fool” — the latter a duet with Blake Shelton. Lotus peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 2000, and went on to become one of Aguilera’s lowest-selling records.

Though she hasn’t put out a full album, there have been singles. In 2013, she guested on Pitbull’s “Feel This Moment,” Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández’s cover of “Hoy Tengo Ganas de Ti,” and A Great Big World‘s “Say Something.” That same year, she recorded “We Remain” for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack.

She also appeared on a remixed version of Lady Gaga’s 2014 single “Do What U Want.”

In June 2016, Aguilera released “Change” — a song dedicated to the late Christina Grimmie and the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting. Two months later, she dropped a disco song called “Telepathy” for the soundtrack of Netflix’s The Get Down.

RELATED VIDEO: Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Diana Ross Belts Medley of Hits (and Dances with Grandkids!): ‘I’m So Humbled’

Aguilera last performed at the 2017 American Music Awards in November, paying tribute to Whitney Houston and the 25-year anniversary of the The Bodyguard soundtrack with powerful renditions of “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” and “I’m Every Woman.”

Following her performance, Aguilera took to Twitter with a video message thanking the AMAs and the Houston family “for making a little girl’s dream come true. I’ve had the time of my life.”

“I hope I did you proud Whitney,” she added. “Love you forever.”