Even a dirrty girl needs to get clean sometimes.

On Thursday, Christina Aguilera posted a series of super sexy shots on Instagram. The trio of nude photographs taken in a bathtub showed the 37-year-old strategically covering her assets with her hands — and piles of bubbles.

Suggestively, she simply captioned the steamy snaps with the water-drop emoji.

💧 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Feb 15, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Perhaps the photographs are a hint that the new album the 37-year-old promised fans was “coming” soon will have some similarities to her 2002 album Stripped.

Fans have been waiting for a new album from Aguilera for years, and in January the pop star promised via her Instagram Stories that, “It’s coming, bitches.”

The news came attached to a popular meme that showed the “Come on Over (All I Want Is You)” singer’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, flanked with a Post-It note asking, “Dear Christina Aguilera, Where the f— is the new album??”

Aguilera hasn’t released a new studio album since 2012’s Lotus. That record, her seventh, spawned the singles “Your Body” and “Just a Fool” — the latter a duet with Blake Shelton. Lotus peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, and went on to become one of Aguilera’s lowest-selling records.

Aguilera last performed at the 2017 American Music Awards, paying tribute to Whitney Houston and the 25-year anniversary of the The Bodyguard soundtrack with powerful renditions of “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” and “I’m Every Woman.”

Following her performance, Aguilera took to Twitter with a video message thanking the AMAs and the Houston family “for making a little girl’s dream come true. I’ve had the time of my life.”

“I hope I did you proud Whitney,” she added. “Love you forever.”