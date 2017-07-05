Red, White, and ‘Dirrty!’ Christina Aguilera Celebrates the Fourth of July with Sexy Photo Shoot

Christina Aguilera had all the sparks flying on the Fourth of July!

The 36-year-old “Dirrty” singer had a sexy photoshoot on America’s Independence Day, sharing the sultry shots to Instagram.

Wearing a red and white one-piece bathing suit, the blonde beauty hammed it up for the camera while splashing around in a bright blue pool. Completing her patriotic look? Red and black heart-shaped sunglasses.

“Have fun and be safe everyone!!” she captioned one of her pics.

Have fun and be safe everyone!!🎇🎆🇺🇸 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

🇺🇸 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

💦 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Before hitting the water, XTina took to the docks — draping an American flag over her white dress — both garments beautifully blowing in the wind as the sun peaked through the clouds over the ocean waters.

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Fiancé Matthew Rutler joined in on the action too — wrapping his arms around her under the flag in one romantic photo.

🇺🇸🎆🎇💙 @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Aguilera’s children — Max, 9, and Summer, 2 — and their dog also got in on the fun, smiling in a sweet family photo.

“Happy 4th of July!!” she captioned the post.

Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Calls Céline Dion an ‘Incredible Inspiration’

After staying out of the public eye for the past few months, Aguilera has been sharing more and more of her private life on Instagram.

In May, the singer posted a video montage of second-long clips that were recorded every day during the month of April, starting March 31st and ending April 30th.

The clips documented moments with friends and family — including trips to the pool, playtime on a trampoline and a visit with the Easter bunny.

Aside from that, XTina has been busy working on new music. Her last album release was Lotus in 2012.