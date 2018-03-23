Christina Aguilera Reveals 'Fighter' Was About Ex Who Was Actually Gay: 'It Was Heartbreaking'

Christina Aguilera says her song “Fighter” was inspired by the heartbreak she felt after finding out her ex was gay.

In the season premiere of Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s after show, Aguilera sat down for a talk with the season 10 queens, during which her 2002 classic was mentioned as a lip-sync favorite.

“Was that about someone?” asked one of the contestants, Monique Heart. “Girl you read him for the back row. When you said, ‘You tried to take a joy ride and came down in flames,’ I said, ‘Oooh.’ She read him.”

“Of course it was! He deserved it,” Aguilera, 37, replied. “It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine,” she added, implying her ex was gay.

“He’s gonna see this, he’s gonna be mad,” another queen, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo added.

“I hope so,” Aguilera remarked.

RuPaul and Christina Aguilera Courtesy Viacom

This wouldn’t be the first time Aguilera called out a man who wronged her in one of her songs.

On her 2006 album Back to Basics Aguilera referenced Scott Storch, who produced the singer’s 2002 album Stripped, in a song called “F.U.S.S.” — which is widely known to stand for “F— You Scott Storch.”

Although in the song Aguilera mentioned the pair had written many songs together — including “Fighter” and “Can’t Hold Us Down” — she added that their relationship is “a bridge that’s been burned” and that she had “moved on” without him musically.

“Still got the album out, ha!” she said at the end of the track.

Aguilera also went on to give the season 10 hopefuls advice on how to keep their heads held high in show business, even under the most trying circumstances.

“Just keep living. I am so in awe and inspired by everything I’m seeing today,” the singer said. “We all have come from some journey. I’m sure we’ve all had a painful place and a struggle or something. And I think that’s really relevant. And that’s a part of my music and a part of where I came from.”

“Being taking advantage of [by the guy for whom I] created ‘Fighter,’ growing up in this business at a young age, you can just imagine being around older men a lot and dishonest people. And it’s really hard,” she remarked.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera and RuPaul Serve Face on the Drag Race Runway for Season 10 Premiere

Aguilera also added that while it’s easy to shut down, it’s important to remember all the good people and things in your life.

“Once you obtain a certain level of success, you can become jaded and you can see certain people around you change. And that can make you change and feel guarded or shut down and weird. But I think as long as you keep remembering who you are as a person — and keep remembering the good and the good around you — then nothing can stop you,” she continued.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET), with Untucked immediately following (at 9:30 p.m. ET) on VH1.