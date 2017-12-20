Christina Aguilera celebrated her birthday in style.

The singer turned 37 on Monday but celebrated among friends and family on Tuesday. Aguilera shared the festivities on her Instagram stories, which were complete with a cake bearing her image and the words, “Happy Birthday Xtina We Love You!”

Her party guests also had a homemade Twister board to play with, which had the faces of The Real Housewives of New York City on the dots.

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

The “Candyman” celebrated in style also wearing a hot pink dress with a purple coat and matching Christian Louboutins.

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Aguilera shared a photo of herself in her birthday look on Instagram, writing, “Feeling pretty in bday pink💞 Thankful for the love & joy my besties fill me with all year round! 💋X”

She also posed for photos with her crew, captioning it, “Class of 2017”.

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

The singer hit up a holiday party a few days before her birthday in something a little different than her Pretty In Pink dress. She rocked an intricate black embroidered blazer by Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors that left little to the imagination as she revealed she wore nothing else underneath.

The pop star paired her braless look with a red heart nipple pasty, a black cowboy hat, and black trousers.

Aguilera also stacked a series of chunky gold rings on her fingers and of course, donned a silver pistol for added effect. For makeup, she opted for something very different from her barely-there makeup look at this year’s AMAs — she went for bold brows, a bright red lip, and a sultry smokey eye to add to the sex appeal of her revealing look.

“So much holiday fun last night,” she captioned the photo. “Thnx @nudies_rodeo_tailors @jessy_cain_style @styledbyhrush @johnnystuntz @priscillavalles.”

She also shared a Boomerang dancing alongside two friends also dressed in similar cowgirl outfits, where she referenced her 2002 song, “Dirrty.” “Ridin’ DIRRTY with my CowGirls,” she wrote below the clip.