Christina Aguilera Crushes Carpool Karaoke While Melissa McCarthy Surprises with Her Rap Skills

Christina Aguilera is on fire in Carpool Karaoke.

The pop diva, 37, brought her A-game during her first appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke segment on Monday night.

She belted out such hits like “Fighter,” “Dirrty,” and “Genie in a Bottle” alongside host James Corden, who seemed in awe of her vocal talent.

“How are you doing that with your voice?” Corden, 39, asked Aguilera after she had growled during a verse in “Fighter.”

“That’s an angsty thing, you’ve got to get your fighter on,” she explained, to which Corden responded he couldn’t copy her as he sounded “like I’ve got something trapped in my throat.”

Christina Aguilera, Melissa McCarthy and James Corden The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

The pair also spoke about Aguilera’s days on The Mickey Mouse Club, which she appeared in her youth alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling.

“Could you find yourself getting lost in Ryan Gosling’s eyes?” Corden asked her.

“I think there were crushes but I… I wasn’t on the train,” she said.

“Were you on the Timberlake train?” Corden asked, which caused Aguilera to appear flustered.

“Um, I think, there was like a… me and Britney… well now you know there was a thing back then.. it was a good time,” she said, struggling with her answer.

“He had swag. Back then he had swag,” she concluded. “But I know Ryan did have a crush on Britney. I think so.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

“She must be regretting that,” Corden said.

When the duo moved on to singing Aguilera’s 2002 single Dirrty, they surprised their audience with Melissa McCarthy, who gave a fierce rendition of Redman’s rap verse.

“You two know each other. You’ve known each other a while, yes?” Corden asked the two.

“We’ve known each other a while,” McCarthy said, nodding. “We did a picture together — Life of the Party.”

“Which we obviously are,” Aguilera added.

Corden surprised the two with bedazzled microphones and asked the singer to teach him and McCarthy how to sing like her.

“I feel like Melissa and I, in our heads, we feel like we could be divas? But we need someone to teach us the true technique,” he said. While their music lesson

After dropping off McCarthy, Corden and Aguilera ended their Carpool session with a heart-lifting rendition of her classic, “Beautiful.”