Chrissy Teigen Reacts After Cardi B Suggests a Threesome with Her and Rihanna in New Song

On her new song “She Bad,” Cardi B suggests a threesome involving herself, Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen. You know, just casually putting it out there — as one would. While RiRi has yet to respond, it sounds like the superstar model isn’t totally opposed to the idea.

“I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome,” the 25-year-old Bronx MC raps on the track, included on her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

Teigen learned of the song shortly after it dropped at midnight (EST) on Friday, apparently while she was in the midst of eating soup and some truly decadent-looking cheddar biscuits. But the shock of the namecheck interrupted the meal.

“Gasp!! *drops biscuits*,” she wrote on Twitter in response to the line.

She then offered her own take on the lyric, riffing on her dinner. “Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!!” Teigen rapped over Twitter.

Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QtUyBxDbkC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2018

Rihanna, the other object of Cardi’s lyrical desire, reached out in September — just after the former Love & Hip Hop star’s single, “Bodak Yellow,” hit the top of the charts. To help her celebrate, the “Wild Thoughts” singer sent her a load of make-up from her Fenty Beauty line.

Cardi showed off the haul with an enthusiastic video on Instagram. “Look what I got!” she yelled off camera, displaying enviable amounts of new beauty products.

Cardi B’s Fenty Beauty haul from Rihanna. Cardi B Snapchat

“I know you make-up artists is jealous,” she added.

On Thursday, the star — born Belcalis Almanzar — addressed ongoing reports that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Offset, of the rap collective Migos.

“I feel like people just got to tune in a little bit on my album and they will know a little bit more because I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” she said while speaking with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

“I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy,” she added.

“I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on.”