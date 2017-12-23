Chrissy Teigen Pulls Out a Nicki Minaj Pose for John Mayer in Hilarious Tweet

Chrissy Teigen won the Internet for the 100th time on Saturday with one perfectly timed tweet.

The cookbook author and model, who is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, saw pal John Mayer lamenting about the overuse of PhotoShop and FaceTune on social media.

“Nothing provides a clear view into someone’s taste, eye or intentions like the way they retouch a photo,” Mayer — who’s currently convalescing in Montana following an emergency appendectomy he underwent earlier this month — wrote Friday.

Teigen, 32, knew just what to do. Digging into her archives, she pulled out a picture of herself she later explained she had since September 2015 and sent it back to Mayer, 40, without commentary.

The photo had Teigen’s head placed on the body of Nicki Minaj in her iconic booty-bearing squat pose immortalized on the cover art of the rapper’s 2014 single “Anaconda.”

Mayer was thrilled, telling Teigen on Twitter that he was “dying” of laughter.

“New hi[gh] score,” he said, adding, “John Mayer took a screen shot!”

Minaj found it funny too. Hours later, she reposted the photo with a crying laughing emoji.

RELATED: 15 Hilarious, Deeply Personal & Cringe-Worthy Confessions Chrissy Teigen Has Shared Through the Years

But what Teigen might not know is that Mayer and Minaj had a flirty past.

In September Mayer declared, “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not,” which quickly drew a response from the rapper. “Would my body be your wonderland?” Minaj asked, referencing Mayer’s 2002 hit. “Asking for a friend.”

The musician was left speechless by the innuendo-filled retort. “Please hold on, losing my s—,” Mayer responded. “This isn’t my reply yet.”

John Mayer and Nicki Minaj

As Mayer explained in a November appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, though, he doesn’t plan on responding because Minaj, 34, “wins that exchange.”