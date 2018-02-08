Chrissy Teigen's Mad at John Legend for the Most Relatable Reason (He's a Phone Charger Thief!)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are going through a bit of a power struggle in their relationship. Battery power, that is.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author — who is expecting her second child, a boy — scolded her husband on social media for swiping phone chargers.

“Yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you. all of them!” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I love that you love chargers! they’re all for you! I just love you that’s why I buy them. because you love them!”

Teigen then shared a photo of a portable charger shaped like a unicorn. “I’m buying this,” she declared, before daring her husband, “Take this one u thief.”

In true Teigen fashion, her tweets pointed to a problem that anyone with roommates can relate to.

Ruby Rose tagged her girlfriend Jessica Origliasso of The Veronicas and wrote, “lol .. You. You are why I need 50000 chargers on my rider.”

Actor Andy Richter also replied, “OMG SO F—ING SAME.”

Teigen’s internet commentary, as always, has fans cracking up. Just recently, the pregnant star joked that all babies, even hers, are monsters.

“This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Why do we create these monsters they want us dead,” she jokingly added.

Teigen’s funny comment comes just days after she admitted that unlike others who lament about the pains of pregnancy, she actually likes being pregnant.

“It’s sick,” she said during an interview on Today. “People have all different types of pregnancies and I really prefer it. I think John prefers it. I’m happier. If anything, I’m just, like, a little bossier.”

She also revealed how excited she is to have a son. “They say that boys just love their mamas,” she explained, adding that her 21-month-old daughter Luna Simone “is such a daddy’s girl.”