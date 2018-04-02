Chrissy Teigen Blessed the Internet by Live-Tweeting Husband John Legend's Jesus Christ Superstar

It was certainly an Easter to remember for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Before the “All of Me” crooner took the stage in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Sunday night, the cute couple celebrated the holiday on set with daughter Luna, who turns 2 this month.

Teigen, who’s currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, shared a sweet photo of their daughter donning bunny ears as well as a video of their last Easter as a family of three hanging out in Legend’s decked-out trailer as Kanye West‘s “Jesus Walks” appropriately played in the background.

Legend, 39, also shared an adorable father-daughter photo of Luna sitting on his shoulders.

“Final pep talk from Luna!” he captioned the shot.

Once the cameras were rolling on Legend, Teigen didn’t disappoint her social media fans. The 32-year-old model live-tweeted the entire show, from praising her husband’s performance to cracking jokes about the costumes.

“I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified,” she said at one point, poking fun at the loose neckline on Legend’s t-shirt. Another wardrobe observation? “I have no idea what’s going on I’m assuming these people are bad because coats,” Teigen said of the Pharisee’s ominous black jackets.

After proudly sharing footage of Legend’s final bow, Teigen even clapped back at Bill O’Reilly’s critique.

“Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez,” O’Reilly tweeted about the production’s alternative ensemble. She replied, “Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars,” a dig at his settlement with his longtime talent agency after they dropped him.

The couple was even able to sneak in a romantic night out on Friday ahead of the musician’s widely hailed performance.

Teigen dressed casually as the couple enjoyed some quality time together in New York City on Friday, wearing a white shirt, black leggings, and a long green cardigan. The singer also dressed down for the evening, opting for a black shirt and matching jeans paired with a colorful animal-print bomber jacket.

During the sweet night out, the pair were spotted holding hands and kissing at dinner.

Ahead of the Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner’s performance in the rock opera, Legend opened up to PEOPLE about the process of figuring out how to embody the show’s titular character.

“[Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice] imagined what a real human being would think going through betrayal and the challenge of joining together with your friends to fight against oppression. My job is to embody that,” Legend remarked.

Legend also explained that he thought “Jesus is real life was a bit of a revolutionary.”

“He was somebody who was disrupting the status quo and provided an example for how we could all love each other, how we think about people who have been looked down upon and what it means to sacrifice oneself for something that you believe in,” he added.

Speaking of Legend’s work ethic while preparing for the production, the rock opera’s musical producer Harvey Mason Jr. told PEOPLE that Legend is so prepared for Sunday’s performance that he “knows the show inside and out.”

“He comes prepared,” Mason Jr. explained. “He’s doing a lot of different things right now, but he’s focused completely on this show. He knows the show inside and out and I’m really impressed with how diligently he’s working on stage with the cast and the director. It’s a lot of hours, but he’s dedicated.”