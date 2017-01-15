Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Rock Fried Chicken-themed Onesies at Hollywood Pajama Party

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked finger lickin’ good on Saturday night.

The couple took the evening off from 8-month old daughter Luna Simone to attend the pajama-themed birthday bash for Jessica Alba‘s husband Cash Warren.

Warren, who turned 38 on Tuesday, had a playful house party — complete with a homemade pizza station and a dessert table packed with enough sweets to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, wore fried chicken-themed onesies – no surprise since the pair often cook the tasty meal at home (and share snaps of them doing so on social media). The Grammy winner even has a “legendary” fried chicken recipe that his wife wrote about (and modified) for her first cookbook, Cravings.

Her pajamas were printed with the KFC logo on it and Legend’s were patterned to look like a piece of chicken itself. Each shared photos of their coordinating outfits on Instagram — Legend captioning his “Deep fried Pajama Jammy Jam.”

Alba, in a tribute to her husband’s last name, wore pjs with dollar signs and money printed on them while the birthday boy himself looked great in a black and gold Adidas track suit. He was all smiles as his wife, 35, planted on a kiss on his cheek — a moment captured on her Instagram story.

The evening was packed with celebrities — including Kourtney Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Zoe and Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell.

Kardashian, 37, looked stunning in a black silk pajama set with lace bustier. Her hair up in a ponytail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a smiling selfie with Teigen and Legend on Instagram — captioning it “Pajama jammy jam.”

There were games throughout the night too — including charades, Family Feud, and a poolside bean bag toss — all documented on Alba’s Instagram story.

She also showed a highly-competitive game of beer pong — that left Zoe, in a fur leopard-print-lined coat and black pajamas, screaming after one of her shots didn’t go in. Richie, wearing a unicorn onside, had the opposite reaction — laughing at her lack of beer pong expertise.

The pizza-obsessed Mitchell wore an appropriate pizza-themed onesie. The 28-year-old was the evening’s most thorough documentarian, showcasing much of the evening’s happenings on Snapchat. She even laughed with Teigen as they stretched and said hello to one of their friends.

As fun as the party — and the corresponding shots — might have been for Mitchell, the next morning looked a little bit less energetic.

“Maybe stayed out a little too late,” she labeled a sleepy selfie on Snapchat Sunday morning.