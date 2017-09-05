Chrissy Teigen on That Time John Legend Tried to Break Up with Her: ‘He Was Being a Whiny Face’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may have been going strong for more than a decade, but the love birds have had some bumps in the road along the way.

Both Teigen, 31, and 38-year-old Legend have opened up about the time the singer attempted to break up with Teigen. But now, years later, they can both laugh about that turbulent time in their relationship.

The supermodel tweeted on Monday tweeted an article about the short-lived breakup, writing, “11 years later, baby.”

“It wasn’t a a typical breakup,” the mom of one wrote in a follow-up tweet. “He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like ‘no.’ ”

It was Legend’s recent interview with The Guardian that prompted Teigen’s trip down memory lane.

It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

😂 11 years later, baby https://t.co/Kr7p7u8sqq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

“I was really stressed and busy,” he told the publication of the rough patch. “I was just like, ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like, ‘No.’ ”

The split lasted for less than a day (as Teigen previously recalled), and the couple were quickly back together.

“She pushes me to be funnier,” he says. “Not because she’s trying to. I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.”

FROM PEN: Learn How To Make XOXO Pancakes for Your Valentine

In the years since the snafu, the stars have become a constant source of #RelationshipGoals with Legend being the most loving celebrity husband around.

Teigen and the R&B singer wed in 2013 in Italy after becoming engaged in 2011.

Teigen talked previously about the brief breakup in last year’s December issue of Cosmopolitan, revealing that she and her husband laugh about the ordeal now.

“I always joke, ‘Remember when you tried to break up with me?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, sorry. Big mistake,’ ” she said.