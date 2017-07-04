Chrissy Teigen Wants Internet Users to Stop Sending Her Photos of Babies Who Look Like John Legend

No more “John babies,” okay?!

Chrissy Teigen is looking to finally put an end to Twitter-goers sending her photos of babies who look like her husband John Legend.

“For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES,” the 31-year-old model tweeted on Monday.

Teigen’s plea is likely the culmination of years of Twitter users posting “John babies,” tweeting Teigen and the R&B singer photos of the adorable little ones.



Legend, 38, responded to the latest baby claim in a tweet on Saturday after a user uploaded a collage of a young boy, writing, “Explain fam @johnlegend.”

Another tweeter retweeted the post, explaining, “I think the reason all these babies look like John Legend might be that John Legend looks like a baby.”

Legend chimed in with a simple response: “Exactly.”

Teigen and Legend’s tweets didn’t seem to faze Internet users though. Soon, more “John babies” flooded the Twittersphere.

“Lol no but seriously, explain,” one person wrote alongside a Twitter photo showing one of Legend’s little lookalikes.

On one meme of a little baby, jokesters wrote: “Headed to Maury to see if John Legend is my Daddy.”

Naturally, other users chimed in with more photos, simply commenting, “another one.”

Sorry, Chrissy! It looks like the “John babies” are here to stay.