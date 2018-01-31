Chrissy Teigen Obviously Bowed and Called Beyoncé 'My Queen' at the Grammys

Chrissy Teigen may have just one-upped Kelly Clarkson‘s fangirling over Meryl Streep for the most relatable moment of the 2018 awards season.

The expectant mom — who recently announced her second child with husband John Legend will be a baby boy — stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where she discussed her night out at the Grammy Awards. And although she’s married to a 10-time Grammy winner, being in the presence of Beyoncé had her awe-struck.

“There’s nobody like seeing Beyoncé in person. It’s just so incredible,” Teigen said. “The aura that comes around her. I mean, she just emits this aura that’s spectacular.”

The 32-year-old model took her chance to greet the Lemonade singer, but ended up fumbling it.

“On our way out, I was like, ‘We have to say something, right?’ ” she recalled. “And I took both her hands — I don’t do this for anybody, it was very weird — and John’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, ‘Sorry to bother you, my Queen.’ Like, who says that? It was like, m’lady. Like, what do you — who am I?”

JAY-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce Kevin Mazur/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Steve Granitz/WireImage

Teigen, who wore a red silky dress and matching coat for her late night appearance, admitted that her and Legend left music’s biggest night a little early this year because “sober Grammys is a different type of Grammys for me.”

She also added that JAY-Z had his own bottle of wine at his seat during the show.

“It was hard to watch,” Teigen said with a laugh.

Legend even joked on the red carpet that night, “I’m drinking for two.”

Chrissy Teigen Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Matching Onesies with John Legend and Family

Teigen also talked about 21-month-old daughter Luna Simone, who she admitted has “no clue” that her sibling is on the way — because she’s preoccupied with being a total daddy’s girl.

“She’s so tied to him. I mean, that’s her everything,” Teigen said of her husband. “I’ve got my little boy coming, so we’re going to team up against them, I think.”