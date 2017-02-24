Longtime iHeartRadio host Elvis Duran has made stars of plenty of people by spinning their songs on his radio show—and now he’s getting a star of his own, on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on March 2.

Duran, who’s been the voice behind the top nationally syndicated radio show for over two decades, will have plenty of industry insiders on hand to help him celebrate, including good friend Chris Martin, who will present Duran with the star. Music industry legend L.A. Reid will also give a speech on Duran’s behalf.

“Next week will be one the greatest highlights of my career,” Duran tells PEOPLE. “I love what I do, I love the music, and I’m honored to be presented with a star by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.”

He adds, “And having the support of friends like L.A. Reid and Chris Martin is so surreal! I’m so grateful to have two of music’s most respected contributors by my side.”

Chris Martin and Coldplay have been close with Duran, who was an early champion of the band. Duran, who famously shed over 100 lbs three years ago, recently told PEOPLE that his most difficult celebrity interview ever was Madonna.

“She just wouldn’t give a straight answer,” he said. “Maybe she wanted to be a bad girl just for the sake of being a bad girl.” But, the host added, “While I didn’t love it, I’d still love to keep interviewing her. I want to get it right!”