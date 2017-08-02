WATCH: Chris Martin Remembers Chester Bennington with Moving ‘Crawling’ Cover

The tributes for Chester Bennington continue to pour in after his death, and on Tuesday, Chris Martin honored the late Linkin Park frontman with a moving cover of the band’s Grammy-winning song “Crawling.”

His rendition was performed live to a packed MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey — all who had gathered to see Coldplay’s latest stop on their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

“From time to time we like to do a cover song. We’re gonna do one right now,” Martin told the crowd as he sat behind a piano, EW reported. “I hope it’s okay. It may not sound that great, but it’s meant in good faith.”

“This is for anybody who’s missing someone,” he added.

Martin then launched into the song, turning the 2000 rock track into a poignant ballad. According to footage of the concert posted online, he stopped and restarted his performance — explaining “I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right.”

He did end up doing it right, and the crowd cheered for Matin as he wrapped up the performance. Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda even thanked him on social media, posting video of Martin’s cover on Instagram. “It sounded beautiful,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Thank you @coldplay 🙏🏽 It sounded beautiful. A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Bennington, 41, was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20 by a housekeeper.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington died of suicide by hanging. There were no drugs — illegal or prescription — present in the bedroom when Bennington was found, although there was a half-empty bottle of alcohol.

A father of six, Bennington joined the Grammy-winning band in 1999. They released their most recent album, One More Light, in May.

Since then, the outpouring of support and condolences has been swift and consistent — with Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda writing that he was “shocked and heartbroken” by the news.

Bassist Dave Phoenix Farrell also posted a touching message on Twitter Saturday, thanking fans. “It goes without saying, this last week has been extremely difficult. The outpouring of love and kindness I’ve received from friends and from all over the world has been incredible,” wrote Farrell in a series of tweets.

“I wish I could personally thank every one of you for your love and support,” he continued. “A huge part of Chester’s legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father, an honest, passionate musician, and a loyal friend.”

Bennington’s wife Talinda — who married the late Linkin Park singer in 2006 and is the mother of their son Tyler, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila — also recently broke her silence about her husband’s death.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy,” the 40-year-old said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

Talinda takes comfort and strength in the three children they share. (Bennington also leaves behind children Jaime, Isaiah, and Draven from previous relationships.)

“The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).