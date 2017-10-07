Chris Cornell’s Widow Vicky Meets with Detroit Medical Examiner Four Months After Rocker’s Death

Four months after Chris Cornell‘s shocking death, his widow is still searching for answers.

On Friday, Vicky Cornell flew to Detroit to meet with the medical examiner who determined the rocker’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, PEOPLE can confirm. The Blast was the first to report the news and had photos of her arriving at the airport.

In May, Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room, just hours after he and his band Soundgarden played a show at the Fox Theatre. According to a police report, before his body was discovered, Cornell called his wife, who said he sounded “groggy and just kept saying, ‘I am just tired,’ and hung up the phone.”

A toxicology report revealed the Cornell — who had battled addiction throughout his life — had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (a sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (a decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of death. (The Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, was reportedly administered by EMTs arriving on scene.)

In June, the rocker’s wife opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her husband’s addiction and death.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Cornell’s Wife, Vicky, Opens Up About The Rocker’s Death: ‘He Didn’t Want To Die’

“My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm,” she said at the time. “This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction.”

Vicky believes that if her husband had not relapsed on drugs that night, he would not have died.

“He didn’t want to die,” she says of Cornell, who was prescribed Ativan as a sleep aid but doubled his dose the night of his death. “If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this. … Addiction is a disease. That disease can take over you and has full power.”

Cornell is survived by Vicky, their daughter Toni, 13, son Christopher, 11, and his daughter Lily, 17, from a previous marriage.