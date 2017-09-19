Chris Cornell’s Wife Vicky, Daughter Toni Carry on Late Rocker’s Charity Work with Trip to Greek Refugee Camp

Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky and daughter Toni are carrying on the late rocker’s philanthropic work.

Earlier this month, Vicky and Toni, 13, visited Greece to check on the refugee camps their charity group has been aiding.

“Chris and Vicky launched the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation five years ago to help support vulnerable children,” a family spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “Last spring, before Chris passed, he and Vicky toured the Eleonas refugee camp to educate themselves on the plight of the world’s most at-risk children and their families. This hasn’t stopped since Chris’ passing, and Vicky vowed that she and her family would keep the promise and continue the philanthropical work they started in 2012.”

On their latest trip, which took place Sept. 5-12, Vicky and Toni returned to the Eleonas refugee camp, as well as visited the Kara Tepe and Moria refugee camps “to start a pilot program for health and education for refugee children and continue to raise awareness on their behalf,” the family spokesperson added.

Cornell was 52 years old when he was found dead in his Detroit hotel in May. His cause of death was ruled suicide by hanging. The Soundgarden and Audioslave singer is survived by Vicky; daughter Toni and 11-year-old son Christopher; and daughter, Lily, 17, from his previous marriage.

Inspired to be back at Eleonas camp as we keep the promise to @chriscornell @theIRC + these brave children who have fled human rights abuses pic.twitter.com/m2ibIzNuV2 — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) September 9, 2017

Heartening to see work that's gone into Kara Tepe in Lesvos @theIRC & partners ensure refugees live in dignity as they wait on asylum claims pic.twitter.com/U0fHtphzCC — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) September 13, 2017

In addition to the family’s work with refugees, in July, they launched a music therapy program at Childhaven, a nonprofit in Cornell’s hometown of Seattle that serves children and families who have experienced trauma.

“This is just the beginning as the family is currently in the process partnering up with other great non-profits to continue to honor Chris’s legacy,” adds the family spokesperson.