Chris Cornell's Family Release Touching Video of the Late Musician & Son Talking About Christmas

Chris Cornell‘s family will be spending their first Christmas without him following his shocking death in May.

But to keep the late Soundgarden singer’s memory alive, his widow Vicky Cornell shared a touching throwback video of him and their son Christopher Nicholas on Twitter Friday.

“Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support. – VC,” she tweeted.

In the clip, Cornell and his son, who was 9-years-old at the time, share their favorite holiday traditions.

“What are our holiday traditions? Every year around this time, we like to go to our house in Rome and celebrate our holidays there, it’s a very beautiful place to be in Christmas,” Cornell told his son, who responded: “I like when you take us out on the bicycle.”

“We spend a lot of time with our family. That’s what we like to do,” Cornell said at the end.

The late rocker was also a father to daughter Toni, 13, and daughter Lily, 17, from a previous marriage.

In May, Cornell’s cause of death was ruled as suicide by hanging, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A toxicology report revealed the Cornell — who had battled addiction throughout his life — had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (a sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (a decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of death. (The Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, was reportedly administered by EMTs arriving on scene.)

In June, the rocker’s wife opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her husband’s addiction and death.

“My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm,” she said. “This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction.” Vicky believes that if her husband had not relapsed on drugs that night, he would not have died.

“He didn’t want to die,” she said of Cornell, who was prescribed Ativan as a sleep aid but doubled his dose the night of his death. “If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this… Addiction is a disease. That disease can take over you and has full power.”

Vicky and the rest of their family continue to carry on Cornell’s legacy by supporting the refugee camps his charity group has been aiding. In addition, they launched a music therapy program in July at Childhaven, a nonprofit in Cornell’s hometown of Seattle that serves children and families who have experienced trauma.

“This is just the beginning as the family is currently in the process partnering up with other great non-profits to continue to honor Chris’s legacy,” the family spokesperson previously told PEOPLE.