Taylor Momsen Pays Tribute to Late Tour-Mate and Her Music Idol Chris Cornell: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Chris Cornell‘s final tour-mate is speaking following the rocker’s shocking death.

Just hours before he was found dead in his Detroit hotel early Thursday morning, the Soundgarden vocalist performed at the Fox Theater, where hard rock act The Pretty Reckless — fronted by former Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen — opened the show.

“My heart is broken,” Momsen, 23, wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Still in a state of shock. I have no words right now except my heart pours out to his beautiful family and friends.”

The band also paid their condolences on Twitter, sharing Momsen’s post on its official account and writing: “Our deepest sympathies to family and new friends we just had the privilege to join for an all too brief moment. Our hearts are with you.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, the band added: “After supporting Soundgarden’s show on Wednesday in Detroit, it is with our grieving hearts of Chris Cornell’s passing that we have decided to reschedule tonight’s show at The Starland Ballroom. We will make it up to our fans. More information on the new date to come soon and tickets for tonight’s show will be honored at the new date.”

Cornell was 52 years old when he was found dead. Thursday afternoon, a Michigan medical examiner confirmed that the rocker died of suicide by hanging. A friend of the musician told PEOPLE he “seemed in really great spirits” in the days leading up to his death. Cornell is survived by his wife Vicky and their two children daughter Toni, 12, and son Christopher, 11. On Friday, Vicky released a statement through her lawyer, saying: “What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details … I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life.”

Soundgarden kicked off its headlining North American tour in late-April, and Momsen and The Pretty Reckless served as its supporting act for three dates, the last being Wednesday night’s Detroit show.

In addition to touring with the band, Momsen has called Soundgarden a major influence on her own music and cites Cornell as a personal idol.

In an interview with PEOPLE last fall, Momsen revealed that the biggest pinch-me moment of her career was opening for Soundgarden at a concert in Canada in 2014. While the band has made such an impact on her own music, Momsen said she adhered to the don’t-meet-your-heroes rule at the time.

“I avoided them like the plague! ‘Cause I agree with that. I mean, I said hello and stuff, but I want to keep them in the light I want to see them in,” she said at the time. “Quebec City, thousands of people — and us and Soundgarden. Just awesome.”

