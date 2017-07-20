Music Therapy Program Created in Memory of Chris Cornell

A music therapy program in Seattle is honoring the memory of the late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

The nonprofit Childhaven created a new music program on Thursday thanks in part to a $100,000 donation from Cornell’s widow, Vicky, meant to help traumatized children.

The announcement came on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Billboard reports all children at Childhaven will receive a chance to undergo therapy through the music program.

Vicky also released a statement about the music program, obtained by Billboard, saying, “The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation is excited to join Childhaven to support its extraordinary work impacting the lives of those in need.”

“Chris and I always shared a strong belief in the healing and inspiring power of music, and through Childhaven’s establishment of this program, we are able to keep the promise for Chris by continuing to protect the world’s most vulnerable children,” it read.

Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington was found dead of an apparent suicide on Thursday. He was 41, and a close friend of Cornell’s.

Vicky took to Twitter to thank fans for their continued support, as well as to express her heartbreak for Bennington’s passing.

Reading all your messages. Thank you for sharing so much love. You truly give me strength for our children and for my love @chriscornell . — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more…..I love you T — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

Tom Morello, Cornell’s bandmate on Audioslave, took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday, sharing a photo of the two on stage.

Happy birthday #ChrisCornell. It was great being your friend & bandmate but I never ever stopped being a huge FAN of you and your music. Gonna fire up some Slaves & Bulldozers and Cochise in your memory right now brother. Sleep well, Sunshower. A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Cornell was found dead on May 18 in his Detroit hotel room from suicide.