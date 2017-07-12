Born in 1964 and musical from an early age, Chris Cornell helped form grunge band Soundgarden in Seattle in 1984, ultimately hitting the road with Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd. The group scored two Grammys in 1995 for best metal performance and best hard rock performance, and went on to become arguably one of the more successful Seattle-born grunge bands of the era.

Cornell's early life was similar to some other rock and roll frontmen: rebellious and a loner, he was kicked out of junior high and began experimenting with drugs at age 12 before finding music.