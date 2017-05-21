Chris Cornell’s Funeral Service Is Set for Friday in Los Angeles: Report

Chris Cornell‘s funeral service will reportedly be held in Los Angeles on Friday.

The body of the late Soundgarden lead singer will be flown to California on Sunday, according to The Detroit News. Cornell, who died last week at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit, will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The service on Friday will be private, but his family’s attorney Kirk Pasich told the outlet that “one or more public memorials will be considered.”

Cornell, who first gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later the band Audioslave, was found dead of suicide by hanging after Soundgarden’s concert in Detroit on Wednesday. He was 52.

On Friday, Pasich released a statement saying Cornell’s wife and family did not believe that he was intentionally suicidal and thought his thoughts of self-harm may be attributed to the side effects of the prescription drug Ativan.

“Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris — or if any substances contributed to his demise,” Pasich said. “Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.”

Ativan (lorazepam) is a benzodiazepine that is used to treat anxiety, drug withdrawal, agoraphobia and seizure disorders, among other things. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, rare but serious side effects include worsening depression, unusual mood or behavior and thoughts of hurting yourself.

Soundgarden was at the forefront of the ’90s grunge music scene that rose out of Seattle. Their hits included “Spoonman,” ”Fell on Black Days,” ”Black Hole Sun,” “My Wave” and “The Day I Tried to Live.”

The band was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and won two in 1995.