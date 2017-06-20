Watch Chris Cornell’s Final, Refugee-Focused Music Video

This article originally appeared on EntertainmentWeekly.com.

The last music video Chris Cornell recorded before he died in May at age 52 is now streaming.

Cornell recorded “The Promise” for the soundtrack of the recent film of the same name, which tells the story of people caught up in the Ottoman Empire’s Armenian genocide at the end of World War I. The original lyric video, released in March, focused on scenes from The Promise featuring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale. The official video dropped on Tuesday, and it widens the scope to real-life refugees across the world.

June 20 is World Refugee Day, and the new video for “The Promise” features scenes of refugees from across the world interspersed with Cornell singing and playing the guitar. Although there are depictions of the violence that has driven millions of people from their homes in war-torn countries like Syria and Libya, there are also scenes highlighting the incredible strength and perseverance of people doing everything to escape. Cornell reportedly insisted on this focus.

“Chris had the idea of, ‘How can we bridge the video … with fear-inducing images of what people have to deal with as well as messages and images of hope and perseverance and resilience and survival,’ which is what the song is also about,” The Promise producer Eric Esrailian told Rolling Stone.

Watch the video for “The Promise” above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com