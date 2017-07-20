From Kurt Cobain to Chris Cornell: ’90s Rock Stars That Left Us Too Soon

CHRIS CORNELL, 52

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room on May 17, 2017; his death was ruled a suicide. A family attorney released a statement implying it may not have been deliberate, however, saying, "Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions."