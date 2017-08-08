Chris Brown Commented on Rihanna’s Stunning Instagram Pic – and the Internet Isn’t Too Happy

Chris Brown has drawn the ire of the Internet – again.

On Monday, Brown, 28, joined the long list of social media users praising Rihanna‘s latest look, a dazzling, figure-flaunting ensemble for the 2017 Crop Over festival in Barbados.

Brown simply commented with an eye emoji.

With that, the backlash ensued. Social media users quickly took to the “Work” singer’s comment section with messages for Brown including, “leaver her alone!!” and “stay away from her, I hate you.”

Rihanna and Brown famously dated before splitting in 2009 after Brown assaulted the singer, leaving her bloodied and bruised, the night before the Grammys that year.

Twitter users recalled the abuse while discussing the Instagram comment, with one tweeting, “Chris Brown is a poster child of abuse in every sense of the word.”

chris brown needs to cease and desist pic.twitter.com/uObkp61HaZ — hot tamale (@blckvans) August 8, 2017

Another wrote: “Chris Brown needs to cease and desist.”

In true Rihanna fashion, the 29-year-old seemed unbothered, and hasn’t responded to the situation publicly.

Chris brown just leave her alone my guy pic.twitter.com/PiKvvzAVYf — Young Durant (@A_Geechi) August 8, 2017

For the glitzy event, Rihanna wore a bra covered in sparkling iridescent crystals, a matching jeweled thong, and flashy garters, bejeweled. Rih paired her lingerie with massive hot pink, green and turquoise feathered wings — and pulled the whole look together with, her new bright turquoise hair.